Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$194.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$216.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,000.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded up C$1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$211.90. The company had a trading volume of 235,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$191.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$97.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

