Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.98 on June 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.9785 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.96.

ENDTF opened at C$9.74 on Monday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$5.54 and a one year high of C$9.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.23.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

