Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 225,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,866,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 149.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,434,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $282.25 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.47 and its 200-day moving average is $384.10.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.