Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,714,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,027,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $107.42 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25.

