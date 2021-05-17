Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $322,000 Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEVI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 77,285 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $1,862,568.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,568.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,560,959 shares of company stock valued at $40,203,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.