Capital Investment Counsel Inc Makes New $202,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.