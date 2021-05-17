Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.30 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CRDL traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$3.07. 200,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of C$100.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$1.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.32.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

