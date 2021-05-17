Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives $47.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. 4,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

