CargoX Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $44.53 million and $425,793.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00087246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $572.73 or 0.01279649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00063142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00115539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,525,940 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

