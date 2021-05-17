Carl Cavers Buys 472 Shares of Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) insider Carl Cavers acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

Shares of Sumo Group stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 372.50 ($4.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,710. Sumo Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 359.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £637.91 million and a P/E ratio of 374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43.

Get Sumo Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.