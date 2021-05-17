Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $9,396,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $9,396,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA traded down $10.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,576,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $86.53 and a one year high of $323.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 5.2% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 2,271.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,652,000 after acquiring an additional 323,602 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Carvana by 66.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Carvana by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

