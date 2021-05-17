CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.53. 110,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,347. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $1,067,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,088 shares of company stock worth $6,685,860. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CBIZ by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 149,911 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,822,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CBIZ by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

