CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

TSE CCL.B opened at C$68.61 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$39.03 and a 1 year high of C$72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.55.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total value of C$3,363,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total transaction of C$111,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$637,938. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,300 shares of company stock worth $4,280,437.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.