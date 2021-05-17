CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $172.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDW’s first quarter results benefited from improved operating margin, lower interest expenses and a reduction in effective tax rate. The ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis are also boosting the company’s growth. It is also benefiting from growth in education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris have strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth.”

CDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.75.

CDW stock opened at $169.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $96.91 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

