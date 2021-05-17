Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the highest is $4.53. Celanese posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 205.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $12.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.03. 499,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,724. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average is $139.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,065,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,467 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.