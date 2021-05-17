Celo Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $6.05 or 0.00013595 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $345.42 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

