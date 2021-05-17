Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.04 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,432 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,707 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

