Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 97,092 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after buying an additional 4,099,432 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,707 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,816 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,684,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

