Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Lowered to C$10.25 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.36. 2,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,179. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

