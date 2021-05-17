Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.10

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) declared a dividend on Monday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CER opened at GBX 679 ($8.87) on Monday. Cerillion has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 545.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 427.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of £200.39 million and a P/E ratio of 77.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on CER. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Cerillion in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

