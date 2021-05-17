Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Sells $422,288.80 in Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CERN opened at $76.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 371,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Cerner by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

