Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Sells $422,288.80 in Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CERN stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.