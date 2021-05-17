Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Truist boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

