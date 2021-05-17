Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $277 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.71 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERT. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 378,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,387. Certara has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

