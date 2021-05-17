CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s current price.

CEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. CEVA has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $975.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4,274.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $399,261.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,058.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CEVA by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.