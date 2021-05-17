Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $36,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 412,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,062,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR stock traded down $21.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $689.33. 16,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.65. The company has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $485.01 and a one year high of $712.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.29.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

