Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $168.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.