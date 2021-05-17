Chimpion (BNANA) Price Reaches $3.36 on Top Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00007587 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $106.58 million and $848,980.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00086653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00022730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.05 or 0.01255865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00115690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00062029 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

