CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Purchases C$763,000.00 in Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,000.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.52. 315,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of C$14.79 and a 1-year high of C$21.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.60.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 3.1900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

