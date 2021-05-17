CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 4177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIXX shares. CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

