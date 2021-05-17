CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,081. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CI Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

