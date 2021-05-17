CIBC Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cormark set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.22.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.20 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$7.03 and a 1 year high of C$12.42. The firm has a market cap of C$476.61 million and a PE ratio of 17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.45%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

