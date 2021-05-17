Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $315.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.25.

CI opened at $264.50 on Monday. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day moving average of $222.26.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

