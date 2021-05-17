Citigroup Cuts NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $296.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $312.00 to $296.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NICE. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.86.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $228.71 on Friday. NICE has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,102,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NICE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after buying an additional 232,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

