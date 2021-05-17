Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $28.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.13.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $23.52 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Utz Brands by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

