Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Neutral

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $126.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

WYNN opened at $126.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

