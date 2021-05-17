Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Dawson James reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

CTXR opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. Freed Investment Group bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

