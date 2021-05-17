Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

