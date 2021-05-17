Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Roth Capital

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $21.28 on Monday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $666.36 million, a PE ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clarus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.