Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

In other news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.