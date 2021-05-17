Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,000,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $93.79 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $96.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

