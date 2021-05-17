Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Barrington Research cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 104,989 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 470,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

