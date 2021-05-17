Clear Investment Research LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.99. 49,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917,622. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.