Clear Investment Research LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

IWN traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,471. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $170.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

