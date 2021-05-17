Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Up 7%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price was up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 467,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,645,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

