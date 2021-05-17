Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.58 million.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $6.83. 916,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,867,131. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

CLOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Clover Health Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.