CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Raised by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 714.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 432,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after buying an additional 379,494 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $4,739,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 139.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.95 on Monday, hitting $214.04. 22,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,126. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,810 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.