Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,574 ($33.63).

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,510 ($32.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.61. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,583 ($33.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,448.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,304.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,363 ($30.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,780.80 ($4,939.64). Insiders bought 963 shares of company stock worth $2,380,270 over the last quarter.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

