Coco Enterprises LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.14. 28,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,676. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $125.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.49.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.