Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 8.2%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 188,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,574,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,078,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

